IRSA Releases 103,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 07:16 PM

IRSA releases 103,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 103,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 87,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 103,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 87,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1413.54 feet, which was 29.54 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,900 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1130.90 feet, which was 90.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 40,400 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 46,300, 41,500 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

