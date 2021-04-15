IRSA releases 103,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 103,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.09 feet, which was 24.09 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,200 and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1124.25 feet, which was 84.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 35,700 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 32,400, 37,800 and 8,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.