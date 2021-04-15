UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 103,900 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

IRSA releases 103,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 103,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.09 feet, which was 24.09 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,200 and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1124.25 feet, which was 84.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 35,700 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 32,400, 37,800 and 8,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

91,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 minute ago

Nakheel launches smartphone app to enhance custome ..

16 minutes ago

ADNOC keen to explore potential of hydrogen market ..

16 minutes ago

Court stays Sharif family’s Jati Umra land trans ..

20 minutes ago

Meeting held to review flood situation in bahawalp ..

5 seconds ago

Chinese scholar urges world to respect Afghans' wi ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.