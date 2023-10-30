Open Menu

IRSA Releases 103,900 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 103,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 103,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 58,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1525.40 feet and was 127.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 28,500 cusecs and 52,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1204.35 feet, which was 154.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 55,400, 42,700, 45,900 and 14,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

