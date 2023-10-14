Open Menu

IRSA Releases 104,000 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2023 | 04:00 PM

IRSA releases 104,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 104,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 71,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1529.09 feet and was 131.09 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 37,700 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1214.60 feet, which was 164.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 52,000, 57,900, 58,400 and 20,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to impl ..

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to implement National Action Plan: PM

38 minutes ago
 UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

3 hours ago
ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan