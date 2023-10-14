IRSA releases 104,000 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 104,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 71,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1529.09 feet and was 131.09 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 37,700 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1214.60 feet, which was 164.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 52,000, 57,900, 58,400 and 20,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.