IRSA Releases 104,100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 11:40 AM

IRSA releases 104,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 104,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 76,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.86 feet and was 130.86 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 38,700 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1212.15 feet, which was 162.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 11,700 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 54,900, 57,900, 48,800 and 18,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

