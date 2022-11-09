UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 104,200 Cusecs Water

Published November 09, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 104,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 67,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1522.91 feet and was 124.91 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,900 cusecs while the outflow was 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1151.15 feet, 101.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 14,800 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 62,900, 41,100, 34,800 and 9,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

