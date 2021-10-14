UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 104237 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:24 AM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 104237 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 87544 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 104237 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 87544 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.91 feet, which was 119.91 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 45900 and 50000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1181.35 feet, which was 1181.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 12407 and 25000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 68332 , 64355 and 43920 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 67665 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

