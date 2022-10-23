IRSA releases 104,600 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 104,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1535.03 feet and was 137.03 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,700 cusecs while outflow as 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1169.65 feet, which was 119.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 75,800, 47,500 and 24,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.