UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 104,600 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 12:30 PM

IRSA releases 104,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 104,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1535.03 feet and was 137.03 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,700 cusecs while outflow as 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1169.65 feet, which was 119.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 75,800, 47,500 and 24,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.