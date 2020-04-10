UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 105,300 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:50 PM

IRSA releases 105,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 105,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 106,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1473.77 feet, which was 87.77 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 22,800 cusecs and outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1194.60 feet, which was 154.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,000 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 48,800, 38,900 and 34,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 25,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

