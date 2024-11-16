Open Menu

IRSA Releases 105,700 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 09:30 PM

IRSA releases 105,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 105,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1510.84 feet and was 112.84 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,500 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1170.35 feet, which was 120.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,600 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 65,000, 47,300, 37,200 and 5,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

