IRSA Releases 105,800 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 105,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 100,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1414.78 feet, which was 30.78 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,600 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1131.20 feet, which was 91.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 46,700 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 52,500, 37,800 and 8,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 13,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala

