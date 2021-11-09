UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 106196 Cusecs Water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 106196 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54025 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1499.54 feet, which was 107.54 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24700 and 55000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1175.40 feet, which was 125.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 13129 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 63640, 53805 and 28845 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11396 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

