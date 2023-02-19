UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 106,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

IRSA releases 106,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 106,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 60,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1473.54 feet and was 75.54 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,900 cusecs, while the outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1119.20 feet, which was 69.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 15,900 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 60,500, 43,400, 29,500 and 6,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 2,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

