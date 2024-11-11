IRSA Releases 106,300 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 106,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,400 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1516.36 feet and was 118.36 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 28,100 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1175.45 feet, which was 125.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,000 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 57,500, 49,000, 36,800 and 4,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Amir appointed Chairman Political Science Dept ICUP for third time2 minutes ago
-
1,485 villages of Sialkot regularly cleaned under “Suthra Punjab Program”-Chairman PLRA2 minutes ago
-
Agri mechanization vital to boost productivity: Zahid Mushtaq Mir12 minutes ago
-
Man held for blackmailing woman online12 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death by train22 minutes ago
-
12 criminals arrested22 minutes ago
-
Awareness Session held to discuss the importance of KP RTPS32 minutes ago
-
AIOU expedites mailing of books32 minutes ago
-
Number of railway passengers increased by 6.51 million in 2023-24: Data42 minutes ago
-
E-courts of KP Service Tribunal disposes of 75% cases42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 202547 minutes ago
-
Man, nephew killed by lightning in Bajaur1 hour ago