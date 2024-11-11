Open Menu

IRSA Releases 106,300 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 02:10 PM

IRSA releases 106,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 106,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1516.36 feet and was 118.36 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 28,100 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1175.45 feet, which was 125.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,000 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 57,500, 49,000, 36,800 and 4,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

