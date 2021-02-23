UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 106,400 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

IRSA releases 106,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 106,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1416.35 feet, which was 24.35 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,100 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1147.45 feet, which was 107.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,500 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 47,300, 49,900 and 9,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

