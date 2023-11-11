IRSA releases 106,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 106,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1514.08 feet and was 114.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 31,600 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1192.60 feet, which was 142.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12,800 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 71,400, 46,800, 33,700 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.