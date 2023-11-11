Open Menu

IRSA Releases 106,400 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

IRSA releases 106,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 106,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1514.08 feet and was 114.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 31,600 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1192.60 feet, which was 142.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12,800 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 71,400, 46,800, 33,700 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party ..

Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party membership

2 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insig ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insight about Pakistan’s strategy ..

3 hours ago
 Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smar ..

Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smart lockdown

4 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to bat first against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakist ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

5 hours ago
PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh t ..

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

6 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

8 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

17 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan