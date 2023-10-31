Open Menu

IRSA Releases 106,700 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 12:40 PM

IRSA releases 106,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 106,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1524.52 feet and was 126.52 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,100 cusecs and 52,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1203.55 feet, which was 153.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,600 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 63,000, 41,300, 44,100 and 13,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

