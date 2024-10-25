IRSA releases 106,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 106,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 66,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1533.60 feet and was 135.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 35,500 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1193.95 feet, which was 143.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,700, 43,900, 43,200 and 11,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.