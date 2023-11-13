IRSA releases 107,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 107,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 59,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1512.22 feet and was 112.22 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,200 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1191.30 feet, which was 141.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 10,800 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 65,900, 50,900, 35,600 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,000 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 8,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.