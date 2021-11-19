IRSA releases 107096 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 107096 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 39487 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 107096 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 39487 cusecs.

According to the IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1483.63 feet, which was 91.63 feet higher than its dead level of 1,392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 21500 and 55000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1162.90 feet, which was 112.09 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 5891 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded as 58341, 55326, and 33440 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 4100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7996 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.