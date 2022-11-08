IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 107,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 66,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1523.51 feet and was 125.51 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 32,000 cusecs while the outflow was 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1152.10 feet, 102.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 12,700 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 62,200, 41,100, 32,100 and 9,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.