IRSA Releases 107,100 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 107,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 63,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1472.08 feet and was 74.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 18,700 cusecs, while the outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1118.10 feet, which was 68.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 17,400 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 57,800, 46,000, 28,300 and 5,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 4,300 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

