IRSA Releases 107,100 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 107,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 51,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1520.31 feet and was 122.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,200 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1198.50 feet, which was 148.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,700 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 49,900, 37,500, 35,100 and 9,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

