Open Menu

IRSA Releases 107,100 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 10:02 PM

IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 107,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 107,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1515.44 feet and was 117.44 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1174.40 feet, which was 124.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,000 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 57,200, 49,000, 35,700 and 4,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 mon ..

PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 months

3 minutes ago
 Measures underway to discourage professional begga ..

Measures underway to discourage professional beggary: Sindh Minister

3 minutes ago
 AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Acade ..

AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy

17 minutes ago
 CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

17 minutes ago
 ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supp ..

ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant

29 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applicatio ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn

23 minutes ago
CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning internation ..

CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest

23 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parl ..

Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..

28 minutes ago
 Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

28 minutes ago
 Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using ..

Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars

28 minutes ago
 Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

28 minutes ago
 Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief

Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan