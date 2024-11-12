IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 107,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 107,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1515.44 feet and was 117.44 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1174.40 feet, which was 124.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,000 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 57,200, 49,000, 35,700 and 4,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.