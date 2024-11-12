IRSA Releases 107,100 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 10:02 PM
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 107,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,900 cusecs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 107,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,900 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1515.44 feet and was 117.44 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1174.40 feet, which was 124.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,000 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 57,200, 49,000, 35,700 and 4,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 months
Measures underway to discourage professional beggary: Sindh Minister
AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln
ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant
Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn
CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest
Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..
Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support
Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars
Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city
Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 months3 minutes ago
-
Measures underway to discourage professional beggary: Sindh Minister3 minutes ago
-
AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy17 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn23 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest23 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 program28 minutes ago
-
Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support28 minutes ago
-
Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars28 minutes ago
-
Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city28 minutes ago
-
Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief28 minutes ago
-
Entry of buses, vans banned on BRT route in Peshawar36 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves Rs 4b for two health sector schemes1 hour ago