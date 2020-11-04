UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 107,500 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:30 PM

IRSA releases 107,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 107,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1523.25 feet, which was 137.25 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,100 cusecs and outflow as 60,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1206.05 feet, which was 166.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 61,100, 37,800 and 7,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

