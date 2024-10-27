IRSA Releases 107,600 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 107,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1532.25 feet and was 134.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 31,900 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1192.05 feet, which was 142.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 55,500, 43,900, 40,900 and 10,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
