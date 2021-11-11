IRSA releases 107679 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 107679 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 46649 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 107679 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 46649 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1496.38 feet, which was 104.38 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24700 and 60000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.40 feet, which was 123.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9270 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 71884, 54807, and 29145 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8079 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.