IRSA Releases 107,800 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 107,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 131,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1431.77 feet which was 29.77 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 38,500 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1126.70 feet, which was 76.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,800 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 72,000, 43,400, 29,000 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 25,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 14,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on criminals stressed in Dera's region5 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 107,800 cusecs water5 minutes ago
-
Criminals nabbed15 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest two ‘injured’ suspected accused15 minutes ago
-
Punjab home dept launches major initiative to monitor criminals using tracking devices25 minutes ago
-
Islamabad IT Park to be inaugurated on August 14, aiming to boost tech industry45 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 9 smugglers with 45 kg of drugs worth Rs 10 mln45 minutes ago
-
Cinema's decline: audiences flock to LEDs and mobiles for movie magic45 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender nabbed by ICT police in triple murder case1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Railways generates Rs 13.547 bln by leasing land1 hour ago
-
AC reviews ongoing anti-polio campaign in meeting1 hour ago
-
HEC holds 3rd national workshop to align editorial practices with global standards1 hour ago