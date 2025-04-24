IRSA releases 107,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 107,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 131,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1431.77 feet which was 29.77 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 38,500 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1126.70 feet, which was 76.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,800 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 72,000, 43,400, 29,000 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 25,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 14,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.