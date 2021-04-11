IRSA releases 107,900 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 107,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 76,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1412.47 feet, which was 28.47 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,600 and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1129.60 feet, which was 89.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 34,200 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 45,300, 40,200 and 9,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.