IRSA releases 107,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 107,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1531.59 feet and was 133.59 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,500 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1191.10 feet, which was 141.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 33,800, 46,100, 40,900 and 9,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.