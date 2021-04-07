UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 108,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

IRSA releases 108,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 108,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 83,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1416.73 feet, which was 32.73 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24,400 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1130.65 feet which was 90.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 35,600 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 51,600, 36,500 and 9,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 11,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

