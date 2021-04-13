UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 108,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

IRSA releases 108,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 108,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 78,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1410.25 feet, which was 26.25 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,300 and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1126.95 feet, which was 86.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 35,800 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 42,200, 41,500 and 8,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala

