IRSA releases 108,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 108,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 52,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1521.19 feet and was 123.19 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,700 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1199.60 feet, which was 149.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 6,400 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 45,100, 37,500, 39,000 and 10,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,400 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 3,900 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.