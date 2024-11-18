IRSA Releases 108,000 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 108,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,500 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1508.53 feet and was 110.53 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1168.40 feet, which was 118.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,700 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 65,300, 47,800, 39,600 and 5,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 16,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
