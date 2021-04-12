IRSA releases 108,100 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 108,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 78,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1411.35 feet, which was 27.35 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,100 and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1128.30 feet, which was 88.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 36,500 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 46,200, 40,200 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala