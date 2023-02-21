IRSA releases 108,200 cusecs water from various rim stations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 108,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 66,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1470.62 feet and was 72.62 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 18,700 cusecs, while the outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1117.20 feet, which was 67.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 19,700 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 52,700, 44,600, 29,500 and 6,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 5,100 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.