IRSA Releases 108,300 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 108,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1526.61 feet, which was 140.61 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 36,500 cusecs and outflow as 58,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1215.25 feet, which was 175.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,400 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 83,300, 51,900 and 16,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

