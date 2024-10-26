Open Menu

IRSA Releases 108,300 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 108,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1532.93 feet and was 134.93 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,200 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1193.00 feet, which was 143.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,600, 43,900, 42,500 and 10,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

