IRSA Releases 108,300 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 108,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1512.01 feet and was 114.01 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,600 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1171.30 feet, which was 121.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 56,900, 51,200, 38,500 and 5,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
