Open Menu

IRSA Releases 108,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM

IRSA releases 108,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 108,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1512.01 feet and was 114.01 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,600 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1171.30 feet, which was 121.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 56,900, 51,200, 38,500 and 5,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

2 hours ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

14 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

14 hours ago
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

14 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

15 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

14 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

15 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

15 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan