IRSA releases 108,600 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 108,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 65,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1469.12 feet and was 71.12 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,400 cusecs while outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1116.20 feet, which was 66.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 18,600 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 62,700, 44,600, 31,100 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 16,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.