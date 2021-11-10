IRSA releases 108836 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 108836 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47807 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 108836 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47807 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1497.96 feet, which was 105.96 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24700 and 60000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1174.40 feet, which was 724.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9271 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 65629 , 55408 and 29145 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9436 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.