IRSA releases 108,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 108,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 530,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1495.89 feet, which was 107.89 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,500 cusecs and outflow as 70,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1186.95 feet, which was 146.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,000 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 67,200, 51,900 and 13,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.