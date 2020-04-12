UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 108,900 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

IRSA releases 108,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 108,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 111,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1473.73 feet, which was 87.73 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,000 cusecs each.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1194.80 feet, which was 154.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,000 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 46,700, 38,900 and 23,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 26,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

