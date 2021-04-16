UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 109,000 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

IRSA releases 109,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 109,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 76,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1406.99 feet, which was 22.99 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,700 and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1122.70 feet, which was 82.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 32,900 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 49,100, 37,800 and 8,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala

