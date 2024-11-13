IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 109,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1514.32 feet and was 116.32 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1173.55 feet, which was 123.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,000 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 63,700, 46,700, 38,500 and 4,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.