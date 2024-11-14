IRSA Releases 109,300 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 109,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,700 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1513.18 feet and was 115.18 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,400 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1172.30 feet, which was 122.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,000 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 65,200, 47,300, 38,500 and 4,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
