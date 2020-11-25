UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 109,500 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

IRSA releases 109,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 109,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 59,600 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1493.90 feet, which was 105.90 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 24,100 cusecs and outflow as 70,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1186.45 feet, which was 146.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,000 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 88,600, 51,300 and 16,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

