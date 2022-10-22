IRSA releases 109,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 109,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 67,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 109,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 67,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus was 1535.45 feet at Tarbela Dam which was 137.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 36,200 cusecs while outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 11707.85 feet, which was 120.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,700 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 67,600, 50,300 and 25,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.