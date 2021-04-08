UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 109,700 Cusecs Water

Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:50 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 109,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 105,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 109,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 105,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1415.57 feet, which was 31.57 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 28,700 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1131.10 feet, which was 91.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,000 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 58,300, 32,800 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 11,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala

