IRSA releases 109,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 109,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 68,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1535.96 feet and was 137.96 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 37,300 cusecs while outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1171.95 feet, which was 121.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 9,700 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 55,600, 46,200, 44,700 and 25,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,200 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.